Campus Connect

YouTube channel launched

A YouTube channel, Periyar Varalaatru Kalaikoodam, was launched by J. Suganthi, Principal, Thanthai Periyar Government Arts and Science College, during the golden jubilee year celebration of the History Department of the college. She called upon students and teachers to post videos related to history of education and social progress. Y. Srinivasa Rao, Head and Associate Professor, Department of History, Bharathidasan University, made a presentation on ‘History of science, technology, environment and the crisis of civilization.’ J. Jerome Fernando, Head, Department of History, and others spoke.

Orientation programme

National Service Scheme volunteers should take up awareness campaigns to check child marriages, said L. Ganesan, Registrar, Bharathidasan University, speaking at the valediction of an orientation programme on ‘Life skills and ending child marriage’ for NSS volunteers organised by the NSS Cell of the varsity in association with the State Resource Centre for Non-Formal and Continuing Education (SRC), Chennai. V. Anbu Priyavathani, Director, SRC and Saranya Satheesh, Child Protection Officer, briefed the volunteers about the importance of ending child marriage and protecting the girl child. A. Lakshmi Prabha, NSS Coordinator, and P. Masilamani, NSS Programme Officer, Bharathidasan University, spoke. About 60 volunteers from various colleges participated in the programme.

‘Read a lot’

Students should read a lot not only to gain knowledge on their subjects but in other fields as well. They should look to improve their proficiency in English and prepare well to excel in competitive examinations, said M. Selvam, Vice Chancellor, Bharathidasan University, delivering the Graduation Day address at the Holy Cross College. Rev. Sr. Christina Bridget, Principal, presented a report. As many as 1,906 candidates, including 289 postgraduates and 66 M.Phil. scholars, received their degrees.

‘Next Gen fuel’

Experts from various institutions participated in an online workshop on ‘Next Gen fuel: a sustainable approach’ hosted by the Department of Chemical Engineering of National Institute of Technology, Tiruchi, recently. Ajay K Dalai, Distinguished Professor, University of Saskatchewan, Canada, emphasised the importance of focussed research on renewable fuels for a better future. Prachi Kaul, Director, Shastri Indo-Canadian Institute, which sponsored the workshop, highlighted the steps taken by the institute towards promoting research on sustainable fuel sources. G. Aghila, Director, NIT, Tiruchi, P. Kalaichelvi, Head, Department of Chemical Engineering, and others spoke.

Gardening tips

Government officials, doctors, homemakers and college students were among a group of participants who underwent hands-on training on home / indoor / terrace / kitchen gardening, growing Bonsai and lawns, nutrients, pest and disease management and dry flower decoration at a training programme on ‘Landscaping and Gardening’ conducted by the Horticultural College and Research Institute for Women recently. P. Masilamani, Dean, Anbil Dharmalingam Agricultural College and Research Institute, who inaugurated the training, also released a book on Landscape Gardening. R. Arulmozhian, Head, Department of Fruit Science, Floriculture and Landscape Architecture, Horticultural College and Research Institute for Women, and others spoke.

Team KIWE gets award

Team KIWE (Kongunadu Institution of Women Entrepreneurship) of Kongunadu College of Engineering and Technology, Thottiyam, comprising R. Asokan, J. Yogapriya, A. Nithya, T. Rajamanikandan and K. Amudha has bagged a Lilavati Award from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). The awards were given in areas, including Women and Adolescent Health, Self Defence, Environment, Sanitation and Hygiene, Literacy and Life Skills, Women Entrepreneurship, Legal Awareness, Technology for women, Women Innovators (Rural/ Urban). Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Zubin Irani addressed the winners online on the occasion of International Women’s Day. The KIWE team received award with cash prize of ₹1 lakh for its unique interventions out under the Women Entrepreneurship category. Anil D Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, AICTE; and others were present during the award ceremony.

College chairman PSK.R. Periyasamy, treasurer PST.V.S. Thennarasu, secretary Kongan.K. Thangavelu, vice chairman PSK.P. Arunkumar, joint secretary PSK.P. Ashokkumar and other trustees felicitated the team.

Diet and lifestyle modifications

About 40 SC/ST adolescent students of Shrimati Indira Gandhi College were oriented to the diet and lifestyle modifications required to combat polycystic ovary syndrome at a training programme organised by the Department of Biochemistry of the college and Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development (RGNIYD). Jayasree Ramesh, Consultant family physician, Kauvery Hospital, Tiruchi, inaugurated the training. J.Radhika, Head, Department of Biochemistry, spoke. Doctors, dieticians, psychiatrists and yoga instructors conducted the training.

Meanwhile, the Department of Management Studies of the college celebrated its silver jubilee. K. Meena, college secretary, said the department was known for its dynamism and versatility and its graduates were well placed. V.Poornaprakash, State Head-ICT Academy, Tamil Nadu, observed women empowerment signified real development. P.Charles Godwin, HR Leader, Zoho Corporation, released a souvenir to mark the occasion. K.Chandrasekharan, Chief Executive Officer, S. Aparna, Director, S. Vidhyalakshmi, Principal, and J. Francis Mary, Director, Department of Management Studies, spoke.

Advanced computing

Latest developments and emerging trends in computer science were discussed at an international seminar on Advanced Computing hosted by the Department of Computer Science, Jamal Mohamed College. S. Senthilnathan, Director (FAC), UGC-Human Resources Development Centre, Bharathidasan University, inaugurated the event. S. Ismail Mohideen, Principal, G. Ravi, Head of the Department, and others spoke.

MoU signed

The Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan University (DSU), Samayapuram, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Peagasun Management Consulting Global System (PMCGS) Pvt.Ltd, Chennai, to offer corporate training programmes and workshops. Students and executives from industries would benefit from the initiative. It would also help enhance employability of students and also hone the skills of faculty members.

Meanwhile, the Department of Microbiology of Srinivasan College of Arts and Science signed MoUs with Thai Biotech Ltd.,; Chakra Milk, Perambalur; Sri Amman Biocare Ltd, Thanjavur; ABS Geno Informatics, Chennai; and S.M. Biotech Industry, Kumbakonam to provide industrial exposure and placements for students. A.Srinivasan, Chancellor of Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan University, presided over the ceremony. A student chapter of Microbiologists Society, India, was inaugurated by Aravind Deshmukh, President, Microbiologists Society, India, on the occasion. He also spoke on recent developments in bio-plastics from microbes and probiotics.

S.Shanmugam, Microbiologists Society, State president, and others spoke.

Project expo

Eight-four student teams from various colleges across the country participated in a national level project expo hosted by the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, National Institute of Technology, Puducherry in association with the Institution of Engineers (India), Puducherry State Centre. The IEI CSE Students’ Chapter and the Project Expo 2022 were inaugurated by G .Aghila, Director, NIT Tiruchi, in the presence of K. Sankaranarayanasamy, Director, NIT, Puducherry, B. Radjaram, Chairman of IEI-PSC, and S.Thirougnaname, Secretary of IEI-PSC. Best projects were awarded cash prize. M. Venkatesan, HOD (CSE), V.P. Harigovindhan, NITPY IEI-Coordinator, R.Chandrasekar, Faculty Advisor of IEI CSE Student Chapter, were present.

Emerging technologies

D.J. Evanjaline, Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Science, Rajah Serfoji Government College, gave an overview of 5G Technology, Artificial Intelligence / Machine Learning, Big Data, Cybersecurity, Virtual Reality, Internet of Things and Quantum Computing at a lecture on ‘Emerging technologies in Computer Science’ at the Department of Computer Applications of Thanthai Hans Roever College. M. Jayanthi, Principal, and A .Mahendiran, Vice Principal, spoke.

Role of Hindi

The importance of learning Hindi for Hotel Management and Catering students was emphasised by P.Rajaretnam, Head, Department of Hindi, Central University of Tamil Nadu, Tiruvarur, at a workshop on ‘Role of Hindi in the Hoteliers Profession” at the Department of Hotel Management and Catering Science, J.J. College of Arts and Science. Learning Hindi was imperative for those who want to enter the field and fluency in the language would widen the scope for employment in the hotel industry, he said.

Machine learning

The Department of Computer Science and Engineering of M. Kumarasamy College of Engineering, Karur, organised an international conference on ‘Emerging issues and innovative practices in machine learning, big data analytics and data science.’ R. Rajesh, IQAC Director, Head & Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Central University of Kerala, the chief guest, said data science, big data analytics and machine learning have become part of life. Rathinaraja Jeyaraj, Research Professor, Connected Computing and Media Processing Lab, School of Computer Science and Engineering, Kyungpook National University, Daegu, South Korea joined the session virtually and elaborated on Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, natural language processing and human computer interaction. N. Ramesh Babu, Principal, and others spoke.