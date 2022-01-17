Campus Connect

Online FDP

An online faculty development programme on 'Reflections in current trends in language, literature and society' that got off to a start at National Institute of Technology - Puducherry (NITPY), Karaikal, on Monday attracted 60 participants from across Tamil Nadu and elsewhere in the country including cities such as Pune, Aligarh, Ahmedabad, and Lucknow. Inaugurating the five-day FDP, Director of NITPY K. Sankaranarayanasamy spoke on transformations in language in the era of digital media. Registrar In charge G. Aghila dwelt on the importance of language for Research and Development and contributing content for international publications.

National Youth Day celebrations

Coinciding with National Youth Day celebrations, Bharathidasan University deliberated on contributions of three eminent personalities: Swami Vivekananda, Tirupur Kumaran and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shasthri, as part of the nation's celebration of 75 years of Independence.

Taking part in the 159th birth anniversary celebration of Swami Vivekandanda, student orators spoke on the multi-dimensional personality of the ‘Wandering Monk,’ his courage, and capacity to transform people, and prevailing upon leaders to respect plurality of cultures. Vice-Chancellor M. Selvam said in his key-note address that Swami Vivekananda believed and established that ‘every human is potentially divine with infinite power.’ Referring to the central theme of the National Youth Day - 2022: It’s all in the mind, Prof. Selvam said, quoting Swami Vivekananda: ‘Controlling mind is not a one day job; it needs a regular and systematic practice,’ mind is the reservoir of all learning of the individual, manifest or otherwise; every system of education must help the mind to manifest all learning.

Paying homage to freedom fighter Tirupur Kumaran, the VC said the leader's act of holding on tightly to the mast with national flag while succumbing to the injuries caused by the brutal assault by the police of the repressive British regime portrayed to the world the great respect that the tri-colour commanded.

As second Prime Minister succeeding Pandit Nehru, the late leader Lal Bhadur Shasthri was one of the simplest and noblest persons India ever had who had dedicated his life to the nation through his vision expressed through a slogan ‘Jai jawan, Jai Kisan,’ Prof. Selvam recounted.

Adopting schools

J J College of Education, a unit of Sowdambika Group of Institutions, initiated measures, under the aegis of Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University, for adopting 32 schools by as many colleges of education in Tiruchi district.

At a function organised by TNTEU at the college earlier this month, M.Soundharajan, Registrar, emphasised the need for colleges to do their part for betterment of the future of poor students in rural schools. S. Ramamoorthy, Chairman, J.J group of institutions, presided over. Heads of colleges of education and government schools took part.