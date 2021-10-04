CAMPUS CONNECT

MoU signed

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between The Universiti Teknologi MARA, Malaysia, and Bharathidasan University (BDU) recently, for jointly conducting symposia, conferences, short courses, and student and faculty exchange. Mohd. Nazip Suratman, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research and Innovation), Universiti Teknologi MARA, Malaysia, and BDU Vice-Chancellor M. Selvam exchanged the MoU documents. Prof. Selvam said the MoU will bring about synergy in research. Registrar G. Gopinath said the MoU will pave way for academic collaboration amongst various departments of the two universities.

CSI Platinum Jubilee

Bishop Heber College Celebrated Platinum Jubilee Celebrations of the Church of South India, and Ruby Celebrations of the Department of Social Work recently. Most Rev. A. Dharmaraj Rasalam, Moderator, Church of South India, SYNOD, opened the III Floor of UG Blocks and laid foundation for the New Bridge connecting PG block in the presence of the Principal D. Paul Dhayabaran, Principal, and Shirly Rasalam, President, Women's Fellowship CSI-South Kerala Diocese. Bishop of Tiruchi-Thanjavur Diocese and College General Body Chairman Rt. Rev. D. Chandrasekaran presided over. Rt. Rev. Dr. D. James Srinivasan, Bishop Emeritus offered felicitations. A book, Jaadhikal Illaiyadi Pappa - A Biblical Perspective, written by the former Principal, M. Marcus Diepen Boominathan, was released on the occasion. An ambulance and medical equipment were given to CSI Mission Hospital Woraiyur Tiruchi, by the Tiruchi - Thanjavur Diocese.

FDP starts

J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University, Nagapattinam, in association with with ICAR-National Academy of Agricultural Research, Hyderabad, initiated an off-campus Faculty Development Programme on Monday. The FDP over a five-day duration on 'Competency Enhancement in Agricultural Research and Education for the Faculty of TNJFU will orient faculty on technology developments in teaching and on skills to be developed by the teaching faculty to cope up with the demands in the frontier areas of fisheries sector, Vice-Chancellor G. Sugumar said, presiding over the inaugural session. Inaugurating the programme, Srinivasa Rao, Director, ICAR-NAARM, dwelt on improvisation of fish production/livelihood, opportunities for fisheries research, strategies for pollution and chemical load reduction in fish ponds and to cope-up with climate change, maintenance of water quality parameters in fish farming, health benefits of fish consumption, combat malnutrition and finally on the augmentation of a fish value chain in domestic and international marketing of fish and fishery

Entrepreneurship tips

CARE College of Arts and Science exposed first-year students to nuances of entrepreneurship on the first day in their college. Rajeev Roy, CEO, XCEED, and Professor, XLRI, spoke on the opportunities for entrepreneurship in the country. Presiding over, B. Prative Chend, CEO, CARE Group of Institutions, explained the importance of practical learning. About 200 students participated in the virtual event. Meritorious students were honoured on the occasion.

FDP on photonics

The Department of Electronics and Communications Engineering, CARE College of Engineering, joined hands with the IEEE Student branch-Madras Section and IEEE Photonics Society, Bangalore Chapter, to organise a five-day Faculty Development Program on 'Recent Advancements in Photonics and its Applications'. Lectures were delivered by faculty drawn from National Institute of Technology, Tiruchi; NMAM Institute of Technology, Karnataka; Thiagarajar College of Engineering, Madurai; Malnad College of Engineering, Karnataka; and Preetha Sharan, The Oxford College of Engineering, Karnataka.

Menstrual hygiene

The NSS-WISH Forum of Bharathidasan University organised a day-long awareness programme on 'Menstrual Hygiene Management for the Adolescent Girls' in its campus. Presiding over, Vice-Chancellor M. Selvam said hygiene, and physical and mental health was quite important, especially during the pandemic period. At the technical session attended by about 150 NSS volunteers and programme officers from various colleges, N.D. Parimala Devi, formerly Dean, Government Medical College, Pudukkottai, explained how menstrual hygiene was related to women's hormonal balance, and A.K. Chithra, Associate Professor, Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Medical College, Perambalur, on 'proven methods of menstrual hygiene and their relevance today', while M.V. Alli, Associate Professor, Department of Nutrition and Dietetics, Seethalakshmi Ramaswami College on 'Nutritional Management for Adolescent Girls'.

Engineering association

Activities of the Chemical Engineering Association (ChEA) for 2021-22 was initiated by the Chemical Engineering Department of National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi, recently on the theme: Next Generation Engineering Materials. The chief guest Praveen Linga, Dean’s Chair Associate Professor at the Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, National University of Singapore, delivered a lecture in virtual mode on how materials like Clathrate Hydrates or Gas Hydrates were making an impact in today's world. Presiding over, NIT-T Director Mini Shaji Thomas launched the newsletter and the website for Alchemy’22 Symposium.

Special lecture

The PG and Research Department of Chemistry, Seethalakshmi Ramaswami College, conducted a special lecture programme inviting K. Pandian, Controller of Examinations and Professor of Inorganic Chemistry, University of Madras, Guindy Campus, Chennai. In his address on 'Two-Dimensional Nanomaterials- Recent Trends', Mr. Pandian elaborated on various developments including carbon nanotube, structure of two-dimensional nanomaterials, differences between graphite and diamond, electrical and biological appliucations of graphene, drug delivery, and cancer cell imaging. M. Vasuki, Principal In-Charge, spoke.

Tree plantation

The NSS unit of Holy Cross College, celebrated NSS Day recently through planting of saplings in the campus. Rev. Sr. Anne Xavier, Secretary, and Rev. Sr. Christina Bridget, Principal, joined the NSS programme officers and students in the greening drive. The college was among 75 institutions affiliated to Bharathidasan University to carry out the exercise to create awareness among the younger generation to safeguard their surroundings and have a better future, the organisers said.