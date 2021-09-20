Campus connect

Engineers Day celebrated

With the lockdown forced by COVID-19 rendering several people jobless, the role of professional engineers in bringing about technological interventions and skill development to overcome the challenges posed by the pandemic came into focus during the Engineers Day celebration hosted by the National Institute of Technology-Puducherry (Karaikal) IEI Student Chapter celebrated on virtual mode on the theme of ‘Engineers for skill development and employment in combating COVID’.

R. Saravanan, Honorary Chairman, IEI Puducherry State Centre and B. Rajaram, Honorary Secretary IEI Puducherry State Centre, spoke. Director K. Sankaranarayanasamy, Director, NIT Puducherry presided over.

The 54th Engineers Day was celebrated at A.V.C. College of Engineering, Mayiladuthurai too with enthusiasm through an online event. K. Vaithiyanathan, Associate Director, Verizon, Chennai, spoke on the role and responsibilities of engineers in mitigating the pandemic impact. C.Sundar Raj, principal, AVCCE. Director (Admin) M.Senthil Murugan, were among those who spoke.

MoU signed

National College has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Fermentech GSV Pvt., Thanjavur, for optimising utility of National College Instrumentation Facility.

College Principal R. Sundararaman presided over the ceremony

P. Sathyavrathan, Director and Chief Executive Officer, Fermentch GSV Pvt. Ltd., delivered a talk on Biopolymer preparation, separation and its characterisation, and interacted with students.

Focus on chemical sciences

The PG and Research Department of Chemistry of Seethalakshmi Ramaswami College in collaboration with the Chemical Research Society of India (CRSI) (Trichy-Madurai Local Chapter) hosted an e-lecture workshop on ‘Advances in Chemical Sciences’.

Ganesan Mani, Department of Chemistry, Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, gave a lecture on the ‘Pincer metal complexes in catalysis,’ and elaborated on the pincer ligand and its types, synthesis, crystallization methods, characterization by X-ray and NMR studies, and applications of pincer metal complexes.

In the second session, Shanmugaraju Sankarasekaran from IIT, Palakkad, spoke on ‘Emergence of supramolecular chemistry,’ to highlight the origin and concept of host-guest chemistry, supramolecular self-assembly, coordination-driven self-assembly, formation of supramolecular complexes, and applications of self-assembled metallocycles and metallocages.

M.Vasuki, Principal (in-charge) and Head of Department of Chemistry and others spoke.

Emotional intelligence

Emotional intelligence was the focus of a webinar organised by the Department of Social Work by Shrimati Indira Gandhi College. S. Arunan, Operations & Commissioning Engineer Bilfinger Tebodin & Partner LLC, Muscat, briefed students about emotional intelligence as the ability to identify, assess and manage one’s emotions. He highlighted the influence of emotional intelligence on people’s behaviour and elaborated on self awareness and self actualisation. He also gave tips to students on how to manage stress. K. Meena, secretary, K. Chandrasekharan , Chief Executive Officer, and S. Vidhyalakshmi, Principal, Shrimati Indira Gandhi College, spoke.