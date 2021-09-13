CAMPUS CONNECT

Centenary celebration

Tamil Mandram of National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi (NIT-T) celebrated the centenary of Mahakavi Subramania Bharati, teaming up with Institution of Engineers (India) - Tiruchi Local Centre. Dean of Students Welfare -NIT-T and Chairman of Institution of Engineers (India) - Tiruchi Local Centre, N. Kumaresan presided over. Niranjan Bharathi, poet and film lyricist, and descendent of Mahakavi Subramanya Subramania Bharati, delivered a talk on Bharathiyum Tamizhum. An international poetry competition for college students, Nammul Bharati,’ was also inaugurated during the virtual event.

FDP begins

A five-day online Faculty Development Programme on ‘Industrial Robots for Future Factories’ was initiated on Monday by Department of Mechanical Engineering at National Institute of Technology- Puducherry. The Faculty Development Programme conducted under the aegis of AICTE ATAL Academy in thrust areas has attracted around 200 participants from reputed institutes including IITs, NITs, Universities and other Engineering institutes across India.

K. Sankaranarayanasamy, Director, NITPY, delivered the keynote address.

He spoke on skills and technologies to be developed to fulfil the objectives of ‘Make in India’ initiative.