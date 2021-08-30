CAMPUS CONNECT

MBA batch inaugurated

The 43rd batch of MBA in National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi (NIT-T) was inaugurated through virtual mode recently. Presiding over, NIT-T Director Mini Shaji Thomas said the tagline of the institute was ‘Logically Relevant - Globally Competitive’. Encouraging women to occupy more leadership positions in the future, she advocated effective time management. Chief Guest Gopinath Ramachandran, Senior Director of Digital System Integration, Capgemini Engineering, Bengaluru, delivered a talk on ‘Transforming Budding Managers for the Digital Era’.

Book released

A book titled In Search of Lord Krishna: Archaeological and Historical Journey, authored by T.K.V. Rajan, archaeologist and Founder Director of Indian Science Monitor, was released at National College to coincide with Jenmashtami. College Principal R. Sundararaman released the book. Dr. Rajan said the purpose of the book was to throw more light on Indian tradition and values. Children ought to read the original text of Mahabharatha. Different perspectives of Lord Krishna were areas of research in India and abroad.

National Remote Sensing Day

A national seminar was conducted online by the Department of Remote Sensing, Bharathidasan University, recently, in commemoration of 102nd birth anniversary of Indian space scientist Vikram Sarabhai, celebrated as National Remote Sensing Day.

S. Vijayan of Planetary Science Division of Physical Research Laboratory, Ahmedabad, delivered a special lecture on ‘Planetary Remote Sensing - An Overview’, highlighting the outer components of Mars and other planets, and Moon using high-resolution satellite-derived images and photographs taken by Rovers. Mr.Vijayan explained about the method of exploring mineral resources, surface morphology, subsurface structures and lithological formations, natural hazards such as soil slide and landslides on the surface of the moon and Mars, craters derived by meteoritic impacts, movement of lava after meteoritic impact over fine soil surface, and water-flown tracks.

More than 120 participants comprising M.Sc.and M.Tech. students, Doctoral research scholars, Project staff, faculty members and scientists from Central and State departments benefitted from the programme, K. Palanivel, Professor and Head, Department of Remote Sensing, said.

Online FDP

A five-day online Faculty Development Programme on ‘Data Analytics using Python/R Programming’ conducted by National Institute of Technology- Puducherry, attracted about 200 participants from across the country. The programme was conducted under the aegis of AICTE ATAL Academy. The chief guest for the inaugural session T.V. Geetha, Retd. Senior Professor and former Dean, Anna University, Chennai, said such programmes were imperative for teachers to update their skills in the wake of phenomenal progress taking place in the realm of computing. K. Sankaranarayanasamy, Director, NITPY, inaugurated the programme. G. Aghila, Registrar In-Charge and FDP Coordinator, said the five-day programme encompassed technical talks by 14 experts.

National webinar

Dharmapuram Adhinam Arts College, Mayiladuthurai, conducted a national webinar on importance of library, in association with Tamil Nadu Academic Librarian Association (ALA), recently. College Secretary R. Selvanayagam and ALA president M. Durairaj, Librarian, St. Joseph's College, Tiruchi, delivered talks on the topic.

Chief guest J. Vivekavaradan of Osmania University and Chairman Board of Studies, Department of Library and Information Science, handled a session on ‘Search engines for academic excellence’, and A. Senthamilselvi of Holy Cross College, Tiruchi, spoke on ‘Digital resources for teaching-learning and research’. All 391 participants were given e-certificates, the librarian of the host institution S. Kandhimathinathan, said.