Campus Connect

COVID awareness drive

NSS volunteers of J. J. College of Arts and Science, Pudukottai, distributed masks to residents of villages near the institution in the wake of rapid rise in the rate of COVID-19 infection.

Students approached villagers of Kammangasetty Sathiram, Melathemuthupatti, Keezhathemuthupatti, Namansamuthiram, Thalampatti and Sivapuram and created awareness of use of sanitisers, masks and other safety practices to prevent the infection from spreading fast.

College Secretary N. Subramanian, Trustee of Karpaga Vinayaga Trust Kavitha Subramanian and Principal Parasuraman joined the students in conducting the awareness drive.

Online symposium

Alchemy, the technical symposium of the Department of Chemical Engineering at National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi, was conducted online by the Chemical Engineering Association (ChEA) of the institution.

K Jha, the president of the Indian Institute of Chemical Engineers enlightened participants on

the cutting-edge technology in the field of petrochemical engineering.

The Dr. S. H. Ibrahim Endowment Lecture, initiated in memory of the founding Head of the Department of Chemical Engineering, was delivered by Ravi Sankaran, lead engineer at Fluor Australia Ltd, on the topic ‘Process Safety’.

The three-day symposium encompassed paper presentations, quizzes and guest lectures by eminent personalities, besides workshops to provide hands-on training in Matlab, Aspen and research paper writing.

NIT-T Director Mini Shaji Thomas presided over the event.

Mock audit for NBA

A Webinar and Mock Audit for NBA was conducted by Kings College of Engineering, Thanjavur, by involving National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi, under the aegis of Margadarshan Scheme of All India Council for Technical Education.

The significance of Outcome-Based-Education, criterion and process of NBA accreditation and other key aspects were detailed by the NIT-T experts constituting M. Venkata Kirthiga, P. Raja and S. Moorthi from the department of EEE, under the direction of Institute Director Mini Shaji Thomas.

R. Rajendran, College Secretary, presided over the programme that was inaugurated by J. Arputha Vijaya Selvi, Principal.

Based on the evaluation criteria of NBA, suggestions were given to enhance the quality aspects of the processes during the session that also included a live mock audit experience to the participants.