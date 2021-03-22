Campus connect

Leadership camp

One hundred and thirty-one cadets, 84 boys and 47 girls, from various colleges and universities participated in the annual leadership training camp organised by the NCC Unit of National Institute of Technology-Puducherry, Karaikal. G. Aghila Registrar (in-charge) and Colonel Sudip Roy, Officer Commanding, Karaikal unit, spoke at the inaugural function.Out of the 131 cadets, 70 attended the three-day camp for 'B' certificate examination and 61 attended five-day camp for 'C' certificate examination.The NCC curriculum of theory, practical, drill, physical fitness and weapon training was undergone by the cadets. Further, 110 cadets registered in NCC India Digital forum to post their activities and talent. K. Sankaranarayanasamy, Director, NIT-Puducherry, Karaikal, was the chief guest for the valediction.

Gender equity

Gender equity is the need of the hour to ensure equal access to both women and men to material resources such as land, labour and capital and intellectual resources such as education, political participation and decision making power. Patriotism existed in all places including religion said K. Sathish Kumar, Assistant Professor, Department of Tamil, Kalai Kaviri College for Fine Arts, while speaking at an awareness programme on gender equity organised by the Women’s Studies Centre of Holy Cross College. He explained about gender equity, gender equality, difference between rights, responsibilities, and opportunities. Around 25 male students from the departments of visual communication, social work, psychology, and library and information science participated.

Entrepreneurship meet

Sustainability in business will be possible only when innovation and technology went hand in hand, observed Edward Rogers, former Chief Knowledge Officer, NASA, speaking at international conference on ‘Creation of self-reliant entrepreneurs in the fourth industrial revolution era 4.0’ organised jointly by the Valluvar College of Science and Management, Karur, and Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute, Tamil Nadu, on a virtual platform. Stephen King, Director of MSC Enterprise and Entrepreneurship, Leeds University Business School, UK, said by pursuing entrepreneurship education courses, youngsters can get groomed with an entrepreneurial mindset and become successful within a short span of time. P. Selvarajan, Addition Director, Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute, told students to identify the problems and come up with suitable solutions, which in turn can be converted into successful start-ups. Manjula Nagarajan, Associate professor, Thiagarajar School of Management, Madurai, spoke on the various successful social and rural entrepreneurship models created by youngsters to support in economic development.K. Senguttuvan, chairman, inaugurated the conference. V. Krishnamoorthy, Associate Professor, Kongu Business School, was the chairperson for the session. T. Vincent, Principal, spoke.

College Day

Seethalakshmi Ramaswami College celebrated its 70th College Day recently with the event being live streamed. Akhila Srinivasan, Director, Shriram Capital Ltd., Shriram Life Insurance Co. Ltd. and Managing Trustee, Shriram Foundation, was the chief guest. R. Padmavathy, Principal, presented the annual report, which listed the achievements of the faculty and students during the academic year 2020-21. Usharani Krishnan, Member, Management, distributed prizes to the winners of curricular, co-curricular and extra-curricular activities. Ramani Panchapakesan, Executive Director, Padmabhushan Sri. N. Ramaswami Ayyar Educational Complex, spoke.

Consumers Rights Day

AIMAN College of Arts and Science for Women observed Consumer Rights Day and advocate Thomas spoke on consumer rights and protection. Student volunteers of the Citizen Consumer Club took a pledge to eradicate plastic pollution. They made a power point presentation on plastic life cycle, ocean pollution due to plastic wastes and various ways to reduce plastic pollution.

Lab inaugurated

Climatology Research Laboratory (CRL) 2.0 was inaugurated at the Periyar Maniammai Institute of Science and Technology, Vallam by A.Keiser Arul Anand, Director-Education Development, Yagappa International School and B.Manoharan, Chairman, Indian Institute of Architects, Thanjavur, last week. The laboratory was first established in 1999 and after several transformation and development in the field, new research equipment specially designed and manufactured with `Made in PIMST’ tag was added. The facility would pave way for new research culture among the Architects, Research Scholars, M.Arch and B.Arch students, according to PIMST release.