Campus Connect

SASTRA distributes Pongal gift hampers

Three hundred Narikuravar families at Devarayaneri near Thirumalaisamudhram have been added this year in SASTRA’s Pongal gift beneficiaries list.

According to a SASTRA press release, the Deemed to be University, used to distribute Pongal gift packs comprising rice, jaggery and dhal to the families residing in and around Thirumalaisamudhram hamlet for the past two decades.

This year 710 ration cardholders in Thirumalaisamudhram village, 510 in Vallam Pudur and 750 families in Monnayampattand Kuruvadipatti hamlets received the Pongal gift along with 300 families in the Narikuravar Colony at Devarayaneri, the release added.

Webinar organised

The Department of Management Studies, Shrimati Indira Gandhi College organised a webinar on ‘Leveraging IT to drive competitive advantage’.

V. Balaji, Principal, Digital Plant Insight, LLC, Michigan, was the resource person. The webinar covered essential principles of competitive advantage, effective business strategy, investing successfully and national and global economy. Mr. Balaji spoke on the different types of competitive advantage that allow a company to produce goods more economical than its rivals, and factors that allow the productive entity to generate more sales or superior margins compared to its market rivals. Around 80 participants attended the webinar.

Learning strategies

Over 50 faculty members of the Kings College of Engineering, Punalkulam, participated in a webinar on ‘Outcome based teaching learning’, organised by the ISTE Staff Chapter. K.S. Giridharan, Associate Professor, Department of Engineering Education, National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research, Chennai, spoke on the need for outcome based education, learning strategies and types of learning.