CAMPUS CONNECT - TIRUCHI

January 29, 2024 05:58 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST

Collaborative workshop

The staff of the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, National Institute of Technology – Tiruchi (NIT-T), had an opportunity to read and research literature of communities in crisis, during an online faculty development workshop organised in collaboration with the Unesco Chair in Vulnerability Studies, University of Hyderabad, recently. In her inaugural talk, Aishwarya Sehgal of the Social and Human Sciences Unit, Unesco Regional Office, New Delhi, highlighted that the programme was not just an academic discussion but also a call for action to confront the global challenges.

Tim Curtis, Director and Unesco Representative in Delhi, said that such programmes would help to design action plans to work towards achieving sustainable development goals.

V.K. Karthika of NIT-T and professors Pramod K. Nayar, Unesco Chair in Vulnerability Studies and Anna Kurian, Faculty Fellow Unesco Chair, University of Hyderabad, were the convenors of the programme. NIT-T director G. Aghila spoke.

Annual day

The 72nd annual day of Seshasayee Institute of Techhnology (S.I.T) in Tiruchi was celebrated with fanfare as the role of its alumni in the institution’s development was highlighted. Vikram Seshasayee of the Chennai-based Samrudh Vyapar company and grandson of the SIT founder V. Seshasayee, said the nation needed sincere and smart engineers.

P.A. Balasubramanian, president, S.I.T Alumni Association, received an award for his service to the institution.

N. Venkatramani, chairman, Mangalam Groups, Tiruchi, felicitated the students.

G.M. Rajendran, honorary secretary, and K. Vijaykumar, principal, spoke.

BDU athletes feted

Students of the Bharathidasan University (BDU), who won medals at the South Zone and All India Inter-University Athletic Championship, held at Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University, Chennai, were felicitated at a special ceremony in Tiruchi recently.

They included R. Saisiddharth, who secured gold and silver medals in Men’s 100 m and 200 m races respectively and the gold medal in the 100 m run event.

BDU Men’s Athletic Relay team consisting of R. Saisiddharth, P. Christiyan Antoniya, K. Nishan, R.M. Aathi and G. Girivish, who finished third and secured bronze medal in the men’s 4 X 100 m relay event were honoured during the function. Vice-Chancellor M. Selvam and Registrar-in-charge L. Ganesan congratulated the athletes.

Tips for influencers

The influencer marketing industry remains overlooked despite its rapid growth, said Sidd Ahmed, president and CEO of VDart Group, while addressing a three-day management development programme at the Indian Institute of Management – Tiruchi (IIM-T) recently. Mr. Ahmed emphasised the concept of building digital factories comprising content-creator teams in small towns and villages to create micro economies. He urged participants to be responsible for the content they produce and encouraged them to focus on establishing good businesses.

AIMAN convocation

It was a proud day for the 12th and 13th batches of the Department of Islamic Studies at AIMAN College of Arts and Science for Women who received their Muballiga/Muallama diploma certificates at a graduation ceremony held in the institution recently.

In his address to the gathering of 370 students, Maulavi A.Y. Muhyiddin Baiji Fazil Rashadi, principal of Faizul Anwar Arabic College, Kadayanallur, highlighted the importance of faith and morals, and advised them to practise the lessons taught by their course in daily life.

B. Vani, principal, Kazi A.M.M. Kader Bux Husain Siddiqi, AIMAN Society executive committee president, and senior officials spoke.

Careers in technology

The role of technology in entrepreneurship and career opportunities for students were the focus of a national conference organised by the PG and Research Department of Commerce of Jamal Mohamed College (JMC) in Tiruchi recently.

D. Raja Jebasingh, associate professor, PG and Research Department of Commerce, St. Joseph’s College of Commerce, Bengaluru, spoke on using integrated technological advancements like artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data analysis and other innovative practices in entrepreneurship.

Collaborative startups with the students of other departments will help develop new models of business, he said. Two volumes of journals comprising 80 articles contributed by the research scholars and academicians from across India were released.

Meanwhile, Thoufiq Nishath, associate professor, Marketing and Retail Management, Jamal Institution of Management, delivered a talk on the innovations in fashion technology and apparel industry in a programme organised by JMC’s Department of Fashion Technology, Costume Designing Association and Entrepreneurial Development Cell.

Inter-school contest

St. Little Flower Higher Secondary School, Kattur, and Kamala Niketan Montessori CBSE School, Tiruchi, won the first and runner-up prizes respective at ‘Saaral 2K24’, the inter-school literary and cultural competition organised by MIET Arts and Science College recently. The event attracted over 650 students from 40 schools. A. Leo Melquir Babu, headmaster, Punitha Arokia Annai Higher Secondary School, Keeranur, gave away the prizes.

Chemistry seminar

The role of chemistry in fields as diverse as pharmaceuticals and rocket science in the 21st century were the topics of discussion at a seminar organised by Space and Sputnik, PG and Research Department of Chemistry, Seethalakshmi Ramaswami College recently.

U. P. Senthilkumar, president, RECEPS Ltd. Pharmaceuticals, Visakhapatnam, gave a talk on the global healthcare challenge caused by antibiotic resistance in the first session. He delineated the various phases involved in drug development and discussed about the different classes of antibiotics and its applications. This was followed by a session handled by S. Selvakumar, scientist, Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, ISRO, Sriharikota, on the chemistry of rocket propulsion. He discussed various kinds of propellants and gave a brief history of the Indian space programme in this context.

College principal M. Vasuki, spoke.

Study circle

A study circle launched by the Department of History at AVC College, Mayiladuthurai, recently will focus on preparing economically disadvantaged students for central and state government exams.

At the inauguration, K. Venkataraman, former Madras High Court Judge and judge administrator of A.V.C Educational Institutions, encouraged the students to strive for excellence. The study circle has been stocked with books and journals to help students with their preparations.

A history-themed exhibition was held on the sidelines of the launch ceremony. Principal R. Nagarajan spoke.

New learning labs

The Amazon Web Services Academy (AWS Academy) and Oracle Academy that were inaugurated at Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan University in Perambalur recently in collaboration with the non-profit ICT Academy will help students enhance their knowledge and skills in cloud computing and related fields.

Charles Godwin, Human Resources head of Zoho Corporation, focused on the importance of courage, self-confidence, and dedication in reaching great heights in life, during his address at the inaugural function. K. Purusothaman, head, State Government Affairs Department, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Chennai and DSU Chancellor A. Srinivasan, spoke.

Cultural show

Students of Sir Isaac Newton Educational Institutions in Pappakoil, Nagapattinam, showcased their talent in classical dance, dramatics, and folk songs, at a show that also felicitated those who had achieved top marks in their exams.

M. Aadithan (Department of Mechanical Engineering – College of Engineering), R. Rabeen (Department of Marine, Polytechnic College), B. Mownika (Department of Fashion Technology and Costume Design, College of Arts and Science), S. Ezhil (Second Year, College of Naturopathy and Yoga Science), R.R. Subhasree (Fourth Year, College of Physiotherapy), Subitha (Fourth Year, Paramedical College), V. Pabitha (Third Year, College of Nursing), and P.Mariln Pritilda (Second Year, College of Education), received a gold coin, medal and certificate from group chairman T. Ananth.

Television celebrities Reshma Shyam, Prasanna and others participated in the event.

