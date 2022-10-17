Campus Connect - Delta region

Graduation Day

As many as 1,154 students received their degrees at the 20th convocation ceremony of Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Polytechnic College. Venkataraman, Head- Human Resources, Ashok Leyland, and Venkatesh, Senior Manager, Nippon Siemens Instruments India, Sri City, Andhra Pradesh, presented degrees to the students in the presence of A. Srinivasan, Chancellor of Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan University. Mr. Venkatesh, in his address, emphasised on goal-setting, hard work and determination to succeed in a profession while Mr. Venkatraman focussed on how knowledge, skills, and ability will be of help in facing challenges in workplace.

Forensic Linguistics

The Department of English, Valluvar College of Science and Management, Karur, organised a State-level workshop on 'Forensic Linguistics', involving students of other colleges also. S. Veeramani, Assistant Professor and Head, Department of English, Government Arts and Science College, dwelt on various aspects of English language as a medium of communication, instruction and administration. The workshop, according to the organisers, exposed students of English to pursue higher education and career in legal field.

World Standards Day

Students Chapter of EEE - Institution of Engineers (India) organised World Standards Day celebration on the theme: Shared Vision for a Better World at National Institute of Technology - Puducherry, in association with IE (I) Puducherry State Centre. D. Ravi Shankar, General Manager, Environment and Safety, Karaikal Port, delivered a talk on standards and its importance. Presiding over, K. Sankaranarayanasamy, NITPY Director; B. Radjaram, Chairman, IE(I) Puducherry State Centre; and S. Thirougnaname, Secretary, also addressed the students.

At another event, the collegiate club of Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE), NITPY, was inaugurated by T. Suthakar, Visiting Professor, who spoke on ‘Automotive Engineering – an overview’ which covered basic elements of automobiles along with the historical development.

Mentoring programme

Students of Classes IX to XII in government schools in Pudukottai district were briefed on various career opportunities by IGNITTE, the teaching club of National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi, under its 'Kalvidhanam' initiative. A team of 12 members of IGNITTE conducted awareness sessions on possibilities in higher education for over 200 students of Government High School, Rajagopalapuram, and Government Model Higher Secondary School. The IGNITTE members highlighted the importance of choosing the right career pathway considering one’s skills and interests, while elaborating on opportunities in the fields of Engineering, Medicine, Commerce, Law, and Design.

Entrepreneurship development

A two-day entrepreneurship development programme was held at Bharat Catering College. More than 50 participants from nine districts underwent training. The event was jointly organised by the Government Polytechnic College and Bharat Institute of Catering Technology and Hotel Management.

Sports Day

The Annual Sports Day celebration was held at Annai Vailankanni Arts and Science College, Thanjavur. The Commerce Department won the overall championship, and the Literary Department the first place in march past. Thanjavur MLA T.K.G. Neelamegam and Mayor S. Ramanathan took part and distributed prizes.

College Bazaar

The PG and Research Department of Business Administration, J.J. College of Arts and Science (Autonomous), Pudukkottai, organised a three-day College Bazaar, showcasing products manufactured by women self-help groups that included earthen/bamboo handicrafts, fashion Jewellery, food products, and interior decoration artefacts. The purpose, according to the organisers, was to raise awareness of SHGs among students and facilitate marketing of their products. Kavitha Ramu, Collector, inaugurated the College Bazaar in the presence of P. Revathi, Associate Director, District Operations Management Unit, Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihood Mission, and S. Kavitha Subramanian, Executive Trustee, Karpaga Vinayaga Educational Trust.