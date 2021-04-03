Campaigning reaches feverish pitch in Tiruchi district

TIRUCHI

03 April 2021 19:12 IST

On the penultimate day of the campaign for the Assembly elections, candidates of various political parties on Saturday were engaged in hectic last minute electioneering to woo voters.

Candidates of recognised and registered political parties, who began their campaign shortly after nomination by their parties, hit the streets with their supporters and cadre. They visited residential colonies, apartments, urban slums, villages and hamlets and met voters. Some candidates also met influential personalities, caste and religious leaders and heads to muster support.

While Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami campaigned for nine AIADMK candidates at Marakkadai on Wednesday, DMK president M.K. Stalin canvassed votes for party candidates in Srirangam a few days ago. Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Hassan, Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan, AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran also campaigned in Tiruchi a few days ago. In addition to them, a host of star campaigners too visited the districts and neighbouring areas to collect votes.

With just a few hours left for campaigning, the candidates indulged in last-minute campaign on Saturday. Travelling on open jeeps, they covered left-out areas in their constituencies.

Tourism Minister N. Natarajan, AIADMK candidate of Tiruchi (East) constituency, campaigned at Subramaniapuram. He said that he had completed all wards except a few points in four. He would visit the left-out areas by Sunday afternoon. People, who had benefited directly and indirectly during the last 10 years of AIADMK rule, would support the party again in the coming election.

“I foresee bright chances for my victory. The manifesto of the AIADMK has reached voters well. I will win by a comfortable margin,” Mr. Natarajan said.

Former Minister and DMK candidate of Tiruchi (West) constituency K.N. Nehru, who had completed the tour of his constituency, visited Anna Nagar and canvassed votes with people visiting Uzhavar Sandhai to buy vegetables and fruits. He then left for Manapparai.

AIADMK candidate of Tiruvermbur constituency P. Kumar and DMK candidate Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi visited various left-out areas in the constituency on Saturday.

Meanwhile, election officials intensified vehicle checks at different places to check transportation of unaccounted cash and gifts meant for distribution to the voters.

Collector S. Divyadharshini checked the functioning of flying squads and static surveillance teams at various places in the district. She also visited a few polling stations in Tiruchi (West) and Tiruchi (East) constituencies to collect first-hand information about arrangements being made for polling on Tuesday.