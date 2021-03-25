Campaigning picks up pace in Tiruchi

Tiruchi

25 March 2021 19:56 IST

Candidates begin door-to-door canvassing

With just 11 days left for the polling, political parties and candidates are on top gear to reach out to the voters.

Though the AIADMK has fielded candidates in eight constituencies out of nine constituencies in the district, leaving out Lalgudi constituency to the Tamil Maanila Congress, where D.M. Dharmaraj is contesting on the Two Leaves symbol. Similarly, the DMK has fielded its candidates in seven constituencies, leaving Tiruchi East to Christhuva Nallenna Iyakkam and Manapparai to Manithaneya Makkal Katchi. However, the candidates fielded by them are contesting on the rising sun symbol of the DMK. Besides them, Makkal Needhi Maiam, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam and Naam Tamizhar Katch have also fielded their candidates.

The candidates, who spent considerable time, soon after their nomination, in meeting influential persons in their constituencies, have now begun street-by-street and door- to-door canvassing.

Advertising

Advertising

Though the usual festivities associated with the elections are missing mainly due to the strict implementation of model code of conduct, a few streets are dotted with the flags of political parties. The candidates of AIADMK and the DMK have set up election offices in every ward and village in the district.

Among the candidates, the AIADMK and the DMK have taken a lead in reaching out to the voters in some way or other. Most candidates, begin their campaign early in the morning. Braving scorching sun, they meet the voters accompanied by drum beats and bursting of crackers.

While the promise of washing machine has taken the centre stage of the AIADMK campaign, the promise of ₹1,000 as cash aid for women family heads tops the campaign agenda of the DMK.

The leaders of political parties have started visiting the district one after another. Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Hassan campaigned for two days in Tiruchi and neighbouring districts to muster support for its candidates. DMK leader M. Kanimozhi campaigned for her party candidates in different parts of the district on Tuesday.

DMK president M. K. Stalin will visit Srirangam on Friday to introduce his party’s candidates before leaving for Karur.