Campaigning ends for second phase of rural local body polls in Tiruchi district

Campaigning for the second and final phase of rural local bodies came to an end on Saturday in Tiruchi district.

Eight panchayat unions - Lalgudi, Pullambadi, Musiri, Mannachanallur, Thathaiyangarpettai, Thottiam, Thuraiyur and Uppiliyapuram - will go to polls on Monday. Polling will be held between 7 a.m and 5 p.m.

Motorcycle and autorickshaw rallies marked the last day of campaign by political parties.

The AIADMK and the DMK took the lead in conducting roadshows to demonstrate their strength ahead of polling. Rallies were held in Lalgudi, Mannachanallur, Thuraiyur, Thottiam and Musiri. In some panchayats, independent candidates also conducted roadshows by involving voters, friends and relatives.

Collector S. Sivarasu said that 1,337 polling stations had been set up for the second phase of local body polls in the district.

There were 7,02,253 eligible voters in the eight panchayat union wards in the district. Polling would be videographed in all vulnerable polling stations. As many as 102 videographers had been hired for it. Similarly, micro observers would watch the proceedings in those booths.

He said 10,137 personnel would be involved in election duty. They had been given three rounds of training. They would be sent to polling stations based on randomisation.

Mr. Sivarasu said that no one would be allowed to canvass votes after the end of campaign period. Flying squads would closely monitor the candidates. Stern action would be taken against those influencing voters with cash or kind.