Creating awareness of pandemic

With his bicycle full of placards carrying awareness messages about preventing spread of the corona virus and a battery-operated megaphone, M. Shaikh Abdullah, 67, is a man on a somewhat quirky mission to educate residents about the importance of social distancing and hygiene during the pandemic.

“I want the public to take the government’s warnings about COVID-19 seriously. Wherever I go, I find many people sceptical about magnitude of the disease and dangers posed by it. They keep crowding against the advice given by the authorities. That’s why I take these messages to the people and make short speeches,” he said.

Besides advising people on the precautions to be taken, Mr. Abdullah, keeps himself updated on news developments related to the pandemic across the globe, and shares his knowledge with passers-by. “It’s a disease like none other; but there’s no need to fear and avoid medical assistance,” he said.

Mr. Abdullah, who has worked as a chauffeur, is unemployed now. He has tried his hand at public service earlier by contesting civic elections in 2011 when he lost ₹16,000 of his savings. “I didn’t win the election but people took note of me,” he said.

Every day, the self-proclaimed activist sets out at 10.30 a.m. on his bicycle from his home on Nather Shah Mosque Road and visits areas like Central Bus Stand, Railway Junction, Cantonment, Collectorate, Alwarthope and Palakkarai before returning home at 3 p.m. “People stop to listen to my short speeches, and read the charts I have put up on my cycle. If I had permission, I could ride further into places like Srirangam and Ariyamangalam,” he said. “In the evening, I try and cycle into the shopping areas near my home. You have to get the message across though the weather is so hot.”