ADVERTISEMENT

Campaign to popularise UTS on Mobile App conducted at three stations

March 16, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

 A special campaign was conducted at Tiruchi Junction, Srirangam and Tiruchi Fort railway stations on Wednesday to popularise the “UTS on Mobile App”. The campaign was conducted by the Commercial branch staff of the Tiruchi Division along with Scouts and Guides personnel. Pamphlets were issued to the passengers with the officials explaining to them the hassle-free way of booking unreserved tickets. The Tiruchi Division has planned to conduct such campaign at other major stations, a press release from the Tiruchi Division said. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US