HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Campaign to popularise UTS on Mobile App conducted at three stations

March 16, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

 A special campaign was conducted at Tiruchi Junction, Srirangam and Tiruchi Fort railway stations on Wednesday to popularise the “UTS on Mobile App”. The campaign was conducted by the Commercial branch staff of the Tiruchi Division along with Scouts and Guides personnel. Pamphlets were issued to the passengers with the officials explaining to them the hassle-free way of booking unreserved tickets. The Tiruchi Division has planned to conduct such campaign at other major stations, a press release from the Tiruchi Division said. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.