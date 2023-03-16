March 16, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A special campaign was conducted at Tiruchi Junction, Srirangam and Tiruchi Fort railway stations on Wednesday to popularise the “UTS on Mobile App”. The campaign was conducted by the Commercial branch staff of the Tiruchi Division along with Scouts and Guides personnel. Pamphlets were issued to the passengers with the officials explaining to them the hassle-free way of booking unreserved tickets. The Tiruchi Division has planned to conduct such campaign at other major stations, a press release from the Tiruchi Division said.