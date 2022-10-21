Campaign on ‘fire accident-free Deepavali’ under way in four districts

Firefighters take out a motorcycle rally in Tiruchi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. Srinath

Firefighters in Tiruchi, Perambalur, Pudukottai and Ariyalur braced up for Deepavali by carrying out awareness campaigns in government schools, colleges and public places in the four districts, driving home the message of ‘Fire accident-free Deepavali.’

The safety measures that needed to be taken while bursting crackers, lighting sparklers and firing rockets and the immediate steps to be taken in case of burns caused by bursting of crackers were being explained during the campaigns and through distribution of pamphlets.

Fire and Rescue Services department officials said the awareness campaigns were being carried out at the fire station level in the four districts since last week every day, well ahead of the festival. The campaigns were being conducted in schools, colleges and places where public converged in large numbers during which firefighters explained the safe way of celebrating Deepavali besides urging them to desist from bursting high decibel crackers, the officials said adding that drills were also being organised.

Pamphlets containing the list of do’s and don’ts while bursting crackers were being circulated to the general public as part of the awareness campaigns. The pamphlets also contain telephone numbers of the fire stations in the four districts for the public to contact them in case of fire accidents. The firefighters have also been mentioning the timings specified in the morning and evening for bursting crackers on the day of the festival, besides appealing to the general public to avoid bursting crackers near hospitals and old age homes.

Firefighters would remain in a state of alert at all fire stations on the eve of the festival and on Deepavali day to act swiftly in case of fire accidents caused by bursting of crackers. Complete strength would be mobilised on the eve and on the day of the festival.

As part of the awareness campaign, a group of about 75 firefighters took out a motorcycle rally in Tiruchi on Thursday emphasising ‘Fire accident-free Deepavali.’ The rally, which started from Tiruchi Fire Station covered vantage spots such as Head Post Office Junction, Central bus stand and Vestry School roundabout before returning to the fire station.