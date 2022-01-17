Campaign for cloth bags

Initiative promotes reusable cloth bags over disposable plastics

Non-governmental organisations, Makkal Sakthi Iyakkam and Thanneer began the New Year with an eco-awareness campaign to promote the use of cloth bags.

Titled ‘Illam Thedi Thunippai’ (Cotton bag at your doorstep), the campaign was launched with distribution of bags ahead of Pongal at Ponmalai Railway Ground in Melakalkandar Kottai.

The campaigners advised consumers to consciously opt for cloth bags while going shopping, and keep them handy in their vehicles as well. While buying fresh meat, fish and poultry, use reusable vessels for storage., they said.

In a press statement, K.C. Neelamegham, state advisor of Makkal Sakthi Iyakkam, said, “It is essential for us to move away from disposable plastic bags and adopt cloth bags in order to protect the environment and keep the world safe for future generations. Grown-ups should set an example by taking this up seriously.”

‘Illam Thedi Thunippai’ is expected to be launched in homes, playgrounds, educational institutions soon.

Besides Mr. Neelamegham, the launch ceremony was attended by Samy Self-Defence Group director T. Jeevanantham and students.