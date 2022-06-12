Campaign against child labour in Tiruchi

:

Distribution of pamphlets, rally and street drama marked World Day Against Child Labour here on Sunday.

Officials and staff members of the Tiruchi District Child Rights Protection Agency participated in a programme held at Central Bus Stand. They organised a skit, highlighting the ill-effects of children being engaged in labour.

Officials said that engaging children in labour would impact their health and development.

Stating that the percentage of children involved in labour was higher in low-income groups, the speakers called upon people to take oath against engaging children in domestic and other work. If they noticed children being engaged for work at homes, hotels, restaurants, brick-kiln and other places, they should bring it to the notice of the child rights protection agency, police or revenue authorities.