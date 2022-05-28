Camp for traditional games

Children playing traditional games at the summer camp organised by the District Central Library in Tiruchi on Saturday, May 28, 2022. Photo: Special Arrangement | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Traditional games such as ‘pallankuzhi’, ‘parmapadham’ and ‘aadu puliattam’ were among the attractions of the summer camp organised for school children by the Readers’ Forum at the District Central Library’s West Boulevard premises on Saturday.

The two-hour event, was conducted by teachers Mahalakshmi, Manjubharathi and Padmashini of the Sri Kasthuri Rangan Memorial Vidhyalaya Matriculation School.

Sixty children from different parts of the city enthusiastically participated in the games, as their parents looked on.

“We chose traditional games to wean children away from electronic devices, which have become addictive these days. They also help to improve concentration and boost physical fitness,” said A.P. Sivakumar, District Library officer.

Mr. Sivakumar added that the library was planning to conduct more children-centric programmes over the coming weeks. “Sessions on storytelling and chess will be organised soon,” he said.

Senior officials of the library were also present at the camp.