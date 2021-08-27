Karur police get body worn cameras

TIRUCHI

27 August 2021 20:21 IST

Three body worn cameras have been supplied by the State government to the Karur district police to use the gadgets during VIP security duty; important festivals, while inspecting crime scenes and checking vehicles and use them while inquiring suspects, anti-social elements and those under the influence of alcohol. The cameras can record the footage along with the audio. One camera each has been given to Karur Town police station, Aravakurichi police station and Kulithalai police station.

They have also been provided with 17 small size portable public address systems with less weight. The public address systems have been provided to every police station to convey information at places where the public assembled in large numbers; during protests and demonstrations, festival period and create awareness among the general public during times when diseases spread. A press release said a special team recently found a man and a boy who were reported missing in Karur Town police station limits in 2014.

