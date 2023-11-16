ADVERTISEMENT

Camera installed at Kodiyalam to track wild animal

November 16, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Forest personnel have installed a camera to track the movement of a wild animal, which is said to be roaming around Kodiyalam in Anthanallur block. According to sources, a milk vendor reportedly sighted a wild animal at Kodiyalam a few days ago. The animal reportedly damaged some banana trees. On finding pug marks, the villagers suspect it to be a leopard. The Forest officials visited the village and fixed a camera at a vantage point to track the animal. A Range Officer said more steps would be taken to monitor the movement of the animal.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / wildlife

