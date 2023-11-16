HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Camera installed at Kodiyalam to track wild animal

November 16, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Forest personnel have installed a camera to track the movement of a wild animal, which is said to be roaming around Kodiyalam in Anthanallur block. According to sources, a milk vendor reportedly sighted a wild animal at Kodiyalam a few days ago. The animal reportedly damaged some banana trees. On finding pug marks, the villagers suspect it to be a leopard. The Forest officials visited the village and fixed a camera at a vantage point to track the animal. A Range Officer said more steps would be taken to monitor the movement of the animal.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / wildlife

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.