Call to use modern tools to improve safety at industries

March 05, 2024 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Industries should deploy modern tools, gadgets and systems to enhance the safety of their employees and property, said R. Siddharthan, Additional Director, Industrial Safety and Health, here on Tuesday.

Addressing a section of employees of BHEL, Tiruchi, on the occasion of National Safety Day, Mr. Siddharthan said there should not be any compromise over educating employees about safety. He suggested utilising artificial intelligence to help in training, and monitoring, analysing and forecasting possible hazards.

This year’s theme for National Safety Day, ‘Focus on safety leadership for environment social governance’ represents a commitment to the environment as an important factor while achieving leadership in safety, he said.

Earlier, Mr Siddharthan and I. Kamalakkannan, General Manager, Seamless Steel Tube Plant, Works Contract Management and Welding Research Institute, unfurled the Safety Flag at the High Pressure Boiler Plant and administered the National Safety Day Pledge to the employees.

R. Vimala, Joint Director, Industrial Safety and Health, Tiruchi, was also present.