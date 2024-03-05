GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Call to use modern tools to improve safety at industries

March 05, 2024 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Industries should deploy modern tools, gadgets and systems to enhance the safety of their employees and property, said R. Siddharthan, Additional Director, Industrial Safety and Health, here on Tuesday.

Addressing a section of employees of BHEL, Tiruchi, on the occasion of National Safety Day, Mr. Siddharthan said there should not be any compromise over educating employees about safety. He suggested utilising artificial intelligence to help in training, and monitoring, analysing and forecasting possible hazards.

This year’s theme for National Safety Day, ‘Focus on safety leadership for environment social governance’ represents a commitment to the environment as an important factor while achieving leadership in safety, he said.

Earlier, Mr Siddharthan and I. Kamalakkannan, General Manager, Seamless Steel Tube Plant, Works Contract Management and Welding Research Institute, unfurled the Safety Flag at the High Pressure Boiler Plant and administered the National Safety Day Pledge to the employees.

R. Vimala, Joint Director, Industrial Safety and Health, Tiruchi, was also present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.