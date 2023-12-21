Call to textile entrepreneurs to establish mini textile park in Perambalur

December 21, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

Perambalur Collector K. Karpagam on Wednesday convened a meeting with entrepreneurs on setting up a mini textile park in the district. About 27 textile entrepreneurs participated in the meeting during which the Collector briefed the participants about the State government’s scheme to establish mini textile parks in the State.

The Collector said Tamil Nadu was one among the States in the forefront in the textile sector and highlighted the State government’s efforts to strengthen infrastructure in this sector by implementing various schemes - one among which was the setting up of the mini textile parks.

Highlighting the salient features of the scheme, Ms. Karpagam said the mini textile park could be established in two acres with three textile manufacturing units. The State government would provide a grant under the scheme and had issued an order containing a host of aspects including the guidelines, project components, eligible project cost, besides specifying the terms and conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Perambalur district administration would offer two-acre land on lease basis to those textile entrepreneurs coming forward to establish the mini textile park. The number of ginning units in Perambalur district had reduced from 17 to 11 due to shortage of cotton, the Collector said adding that steps would be taken to provide high-yielding cotton seeds to the Perambalur farmers through the Agriculture department.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.