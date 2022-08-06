Tiruchirapalli

Call to take up palm seed planting drive

Special Correspondent THANJAVUR: August 06, 2022 18:00 IST
Updated: August 06, 2022 18:00 IST

The Nasuvini Riverbed Farmers Welfare Association has called upon the Tamil Nadu government to include palm seed plantation as part of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme in order to improve palm tree population in the State.

In a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, association president V. Veerasenan has pointed out that the State’s official tree, Palmyrah, grows naturally alongside water bodies and in public places. However, of late, their numbers have come down drastically due to unchecked and indiscriminate felling .

Advertisement
Advertisement

Stating that the trees play a useful role in prevention of soil erosion and preservation of groundwater table, Veerasenan has called upon the State government to include palm seed plantation as an activity in MNREGS and ensure that at least 500 palm seeds are planted per village during the monsoon in order to increase its population in the State.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...