Call to save motor parts retailing business

May 15, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Motor Parts Dealers Association, Kumbakonam, has exhorted the governments to save the motor parts retail business as the manufacturers have started adopting direct sales and as well as online sales.

In a resolution passed in this regard at the special general council meeting of the association held in Kumbakonam on Sunday, the association claimed that the move adopted by the automobile spare parts manufactures would affect the livelihood of traders involved in the retailing of motor parts. Hence, they requested the Central and State governments to intervene in this issue and initiate suitable measures for safeguarding the motor parts retailing business.