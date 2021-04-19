Tiruvarur

19 April 2021 16:44 IST

A call to revive ‘nandhavanams’ in temples was made by speakers at an event to mark the revival of the temple garden at Sri Kasturirangaperumal Temple, Vilakkudi, Thiruthuraipoondi on Saturday.

Green Needa Organisation of Needamangalam, which is spearheading the movement to revive temple gardens launched the project to revive the ‘nandhavanam’ at Sri Kasturirangaperumal Temple at Vilakkudi near Thiruthuraipoondi.

Planting saplings on the temple premises, the president of Veludaiyar Educational Institutions, K. S. S. Thyagabari regretted that the gardens that once existed in the temples and were maintained by kings have been pushed into a state of neglect. Lauding the Green Needa Organisation for taking up the revival of ‘nandhavanams’ in temples, he called upon the devotees and organisations such as ‘Iyyappa Seva Sangams’ and others in villages/towns to come forward to take up the responsibility of maintaining the temple gardens in their respective areas.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief coordinator, Green Needa Organisation, M. Rajavelu, the trustee, Kasturirangaperuam Temple Seva Trust, Chennai, Venkatesan, Nel Jayaraman Traditional Paddu Preservation Centre coordinator, S. Rajiv and others said that raising ‘nandhavanams’ will not only fulfil the temple requirements of flowers for the pujas but also improve the green cover in the area, a much-needed requirement to protect the environment.

A total of 300 saplings were planted on the temple premises on the occasion, according to Mr. Rajavelu.