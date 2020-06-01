Call to reopen Gandhi Market gets louder

01 June 2020 20:46 IST

Wholesale and retail traders of the Gandhi Market are turning increasingly restive as the market, one of the biggest in the region, has remained closed for more than 60 days and the demand for reopening the market was getting increasingly shriller.

On Monday, a section of traders at the market urged the district administration to reopen the market. The traders, led by M. K. Kamalakannan, president, Gandhi Market Vyabarigal Munnetra Sangam, presented a petition to District Collector S.Sivarasu seeking the reopening of the market in view of the hardship faced by traders. Other traders associations at the market owing allegiance to the Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peramaippu have already urged the district administration to take steps to open the market.

In his representation, Mr. Kamalakannan pointed out that the market was closed on March 30 in view of the lockdown imposed to check the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We cooperated with the district authorities and moved to the temporary markets, but traders have undergone untold suffering and suffered heavy losses over the past two months. We were expecting the authorities to open the market on Monday, but were disappointed. We hope the market will be opened at least on June 8,” Mr.Kamalakannan told The Hindu.

There is no justification to keep the market closed when most other shops and establishments have been allowed to open as per the relaxations announced by the government, he contended. He dismissed the contention of possible overcrowding at the market stating that the crowd would grow thinner if all other small markets and shandies in the district were allowed to function.

He alleged that adequate arrangements and facilities were not made at the temporary wholesale market, which initially functioned on the service lanes on the Chennai bypass road at Ariyamangalam and was later shifted to G. Corner, and at the temporary retail markets across the city. The temporary markets did not even have toilets for traders who spent long hours there, he said.

In the absence of proper shelters, the couple of summer showers had caused extensive losses to traders as the vegetables were damaged. Besides, traders did not have a place to take shelter and had to do business braving the rain, he said.

Traders also had to shell out transportation charges for transporting the vegetables to G.Corner and other markets. Since the leftover stocks could not be stored at the temporary markets, they had to incur additional expenditure to transport the same to shops or their homes. “Given the poor demand and thin margins, the additional expenditure has been causing heavy losses for the traders,” Mr. Kamalakannan said.

Besides, a large number of small businesses functioning in and around the market have remained closed for the past two months. Besides, daily wage labourers were also facing much hardship due to the closure of the market, he said and demanded that steps be taken to open the market at the earliest with appropriate time restrictions and enforcement of personal distancing norms.

Mr. Kamalakannan said traders had planned to surrender their Aadhaar cards to the Collector as a mark of their protest but held back as Mr. Sivarasu has assured to take up the issue with the government. “The Collector said a decision will be taken by the government,” Mr. Kamalakannan said and added that the traders would decide on their next course of action if the market was not opened on June 8.