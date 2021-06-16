Call to release adequate water in Cauvery and Vennar

It takes more than 10 days for the flow to reach tail-end areas: MLA

Welcoming the timely release of water for irrigation from Grand Anicut on June 16 for kuruvai cultivation in delta districts, political parties have demanded further increase in quantum of water released in the Cauvery and the Vennar.

In statements issued on Wednesday, R. Kamaraj, MLA, and N.K. Kannan, Thanjavur district secretary, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, affiliated to CPI (M), said water for irrigation would not reach tail-end areas unless adequate quantum of water was released substantially in the two rivers.

Around 500 cusecs was released into the rivers from Grand Anicut on Wednesday morning and it would take more than 10 days for the water to reach tail-end areas. It would be beneficial for the farming community if it reached within a week from the date of release from the check dam at Thogur, Mr. Kannan said.

Hence, it would be apt to release around 10,000 cusecs of water in the rivers and 3,400 cusecs in Grand Anicut Canal. Also, the State government must ensure that Mettur dam received 31.24 tmc in July and 45.95 tmc in August as prescribed by the Supreme Court from Karnataka.

Expressing similar view, Mr. Kamaraj pointed out that it would be utmost important to ensure that Mettur dam received the quantum of water in Cauvery from the neighbouring State as per the Supreme Court order. Hitherto, just one tmc of water out of the monthly quota of 9 tmc for June had been realised at Mettur and the Tamil Nadu government should exert pressure on Cauvery Water Management Authority and the Centre to realise the remaining quantum of water for June.

Meanwhile, the quantum of water released into the Cauvery and the Vennar from Grand Anicut was increased gradually to around 2,700 cusecs each by Wednesday evening, according to official sources.