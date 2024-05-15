Call to provide 18-hour power supply for irrigation

The executive committee of CPI’s district unit has called upon the State government to provide 18-hour power supply per day for irrigation to save the withering summer crop.

In a resolution passed at the committee meeting held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of District Deputy Secretary Ko. Sakthivel, the need to provide 18-hour power supply per day to tap the groundwater table to save the withering summer crop was stressed.

In another resolution, the committee exhorted the State government to ensure that all irrigation canals, tanks, lakes and ponds were desilted on a war footing before commencement of the forthcoming ‘kuruvai’ season.

It also demanded the revival of the MNREGS 100-days work scheme, which was suspended in view of the general elections.

