Call to protect water bodies, government lands from encroachment near Integrated Bus Terminus

January 08, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Though the cost of land and vacant sites in and around Panjapur on the outskirts of Tiruchi-Madurai highway, where Tiruchi Corporation plans to build an integrated bus terminus, has risen manifold over the last few months, there is still no sign of any significant increase in registration of new properties.

Absence of sufficient private land holdings in close vicinity of the proposed terminus raises the risk of encroachment of government lands and water bodies.

The IBT is being built at an estimate of ₹385 crore on about 50 acres of land owned by the corporation at Panjapur. After completing site improvement works at a cost of ₹20 crore, the Corporation has begun the foundation work..

The State government normally chooses sites for new bus stands by considering various factors such as availability of private landholdings in the surrounding areas for construction of hotels, restaurants, medical shops and other establishments to cater to the needs of passengers. In the case of Panjapur, only limited private land holdings are available in nearby areas . A larger extent of land availability is about two to three km away from the project site.

Speculation was rife in real estate circles that land prices on the highway would shoot up if the DMK was voted back to power as it would construct an integrated bus terminus at Panjapur. The land rates began to rise after the visit of Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru to Panjapur upon assuming office in May last. They went up further after Chief Minister M.K. Stalin laid the foundation for the new bus terminus. Since then, Panjapur gets a steady stream of real estate promoters and hoteliers in search of suitable land. But, many appear to be disappointed over the absence of private lands near the IBT site.

“No buyer seems to be happy as suitable lands are not available near the terminus site. They invest in lands situated about two to three km away from it,” says a real estate promoter.

It is said the Corporation had about 575 acres of land at Panjapu and is likely to use about 50 to 75 acres for the IBT and other infrastructural projects. There are a few water bodies. Most of the government lands and the water bodies have not been protected with fencing or compound walls, leaving them vulnerable to encroachment by influential persons.

“Every bit of land is precious near the IBT site. The authorities should take immediate action to measure the lands of the government and the Public Works Department. The lands should be protected with fencing,” says N. Jamaludeen, an activist of Tiruchi.