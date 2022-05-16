Call to protect palm trees

The Green Needa has called upon the Tamil Nadu Palm Products Development Board to create awareness among the public of the need to protect and preserve palm trees.

In an appeal to the Board, the Green Needa, a non-governmental organisation engaged in promoting environmental awareness among the public, regretted that despite the existence of a ban on the felling of palm trees the practice of destroying them under the pretext of infrastructure development or agricultural activities continued.

Pointing out that more than 50 palm trees had been felled for ‘desilting’ at Nachikulam area near Muthupettai, more than 10 trees burnt on Neduncheri Road near Nannilam citing the presence of beetles, destroying of palms by pouring acid on its roots at Munnavalkottai and pulling down the trees on Panankattankudi near Lakshmangudi, the Association pleaded with the Board to create awareness among the people by distributing pamphlets and organising other events.