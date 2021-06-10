Call to prevent pollution of waterways

THANJAVUR

10 June 2021 18:37 IST

The Coordination Committee of All Farmers’ Associations in Tamil Nadu on Thursday called upon the State government to set up a committee to look into the issue of pollution of waterways.

Talking to reporters here, committee president P.R. Pandian said the practice of letting sewage into waterways such as the Vadavaru flowing on the outskirts of Thanjavur town should be checked considering the fact that the river not only served as a source of irrigation but also drinking water for Thanjavur, Ammapettai, Needamangalam, Mannargudi, Madukkur and Kottur areas.

Already, several rivers in the State such as the Cauvery and Palar were used as a conduit for disposal of sewage or industrial chemical wastes generated in major towns located on their banks. Hence, the State government must set up an expert committee headed by a judge to find a solution to the issue.