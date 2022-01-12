Tiruchirapalli

Call to participate in national-level competitions

Collector P. Gayathri Krishnan has called upon the residents of Tiruvarur district to participate in the national-level competition announced by the Central government in view of the 75th year of Independence.

In a press release, the Collector said that all those who were above 10 years of age could participate in the competitions and details regarding various competitions was available on the website: https://amritmahotsav.nic.in/competitions.htm

Stating that the last date for registration was January 31, 2022, she said that in case of further clarifications/details they could contact the District Skill Training Centre functioning at the Government Industrial Training Institute, Nagapattinam.

The competitions were being conducted under three categories: Rangoli, ‘Deshbakthi Geet’ writing and Lori writing (song for children) on the theme “Thought of Modern India”.


