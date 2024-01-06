ADVERTISEMENT

Call to fulfil irrigation needs of delta districts with Bhavanisagar dam storage

January 06, 2024 04:53 pm | Updated 04:53 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The Coordination Committee of All Farmers Associations of Tamil Nadu has urged the Tamil Nadu government to divert the water available at Bhavanisagar dam to save the standing ‘samba’ crop in delta districts.

Talking to reporters at Irulneeki hamlet in Kottur block after meeting government officials inspecting the condition of the ‘samba’ crop in Tiruvarur district on Saturday, committee president P. R. Pandian said the crop cultivated on about 11 lakh acres in delta districts were withering away for want of water as the Mettur dam had closed mid-season due to ‘poor storage’ and erratic climatic conditions.

Claiming that the crop could be saved only if three to four tmc of water per day was released till February end, Mr. Pandian said that diverting the water available in Bhavanisagar dam to the Cauvery irrigation system could help tide over the current situation.

In its final verdict, the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal had allowed the usage of around 8 tmc of water from Bhavanisagar dam during distress period for irrigation purposes in delta districts, he pointed out.

At present, the water storage level at Bhavanisagar dam stood at 17,177 mcft as against the full storage capacity of 32,800 mcft after releasing water for irrigation for 120 days from August 15 to December 13 last year.

The dam had a storage of 17,520 mcft on August 15, 2023, when the shutters were lifted to release water for irrigation through the Lower Bhavani Project canal for meeting the irrigation requirements of around 2.07 lakh acres in Erode, Tirupur and Karur districts.

