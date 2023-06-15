June 15, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Rationalisation of level crossing gates is progressing rapidly in Tiruchi Railway Division to ensure safety of road users by making alternative arrangements such as construction of Limited Users Subways, Road Under Bridges and Road Over Bridges, Manish Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi, has said.

Speaking at the International Level Crossing Awareness Day observed in the division on Thursday, Mr. Agarwal pointed out Tiruchi was the second largest division in Southern Railway covering more than 1,000 kilometres. It had over 500 level crossings. He called upon road users to extend their cooperation by following the safety norms while passing through railway level crossings.

Mr. Agarwal flagged off a ‘Safety Publicity’ vehicle on the occasion in the presence of S. T. Ramalingam, Additional Divisional Railway Manager, R. Saravanan, Senior Divisional Safety Officer, I. Senthil Kumar, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, and other officials, according to a Railway press release.

A team of safety and Railway Protection Force travelled on the vehicle to vulnerable level crossing gates on the Tiruchi-Nidamangalam-Tiruvarur section and distributed leaflets and made announcements on “safe crossing.” They also staged a street play to sensitise people on following safety norms while crossing railway gates.