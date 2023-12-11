Call to declare ‘Mahamagam’ a national festival

December 11, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha’s Temple Protection Wing has called upon the Central and State governments to declare the Mahamagam a national festival.

In a memorandum submitted at the Revenue Divisional Office, Kumbakonam, ABHM Temple Protection Wing State president Ramaniranjan pointed out that the Kumbh Mela held once in 12 years at Prayagraj (formerly known as Allahabad), Haridwar, Nasik and Ujjain was being celebrated as national festival. The Mahamagam is also celebrated once in 12 years.

The Mahasabha urged the Tamil Nadu government to initiate steps to make Kumbakonam a liquor-free town and revive and renovate the water inlet channel to the Mahamagam tank.

Expressing its displeasure over the delay in collection of rent/lease revenue outstanding amount from the tenants/lessees of the temples situated in and around Kumbakonam by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department, the Mahasabha demanded that the outstanding rent/lease amounts be collected without fail and used for the betterment of the functioning of the respective temples.

