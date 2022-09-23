Call to declare Karaikal as Protected Special Agriculture Zone

ADVERTISEMENT

Public welfare organisations in Karaikal district have urged the Puducherry Government to declare the enclave as a protected special agricultural zone.

Citing Tamil Nadu's declaration of delta districts as Protected Special Agricultural Zone, they have emphasised that such a measure was necessary to prevent exploring companies from digging wells and extracting methane and hydrocarbon.

Oil exploration will affect the land and water eco systems in both Karaikal and adjoining districts of Tamil Nadu that are already facing seawater intrusion owing to rising sea levels, rampant sand mining and exploitation of groundwater, according to representatives of farmer organisations.

In 2016, the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, had offered for exploration 67 discovered small fields spread over nine sedimentary basins with the prime objective of monetising discovered fields to boost oil and gas production. The 67 discovered small fields were clustered to be offered in 46 contract areas, including Karaikal.

The salient features of the policy for discovered small fields is that single licence is granted for conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon, including coal bed methane, shale gas/ oil, tight gas, gas hydrates and other resources to be identified in future. Upto 100% participation by foreign companies, and joint ventures will be allowed.

"It has come to light that the oil field pertaining to Karaikal is at Thittacherry. Vast swathes of agricultural fields in Karaikal will be desertified if the Puducherry government does not enact a law declaring the enclave as a Protected Special Agricultural Zone, as done by Tamil Nadu," president of India Against Corruption, Karaikal, S. Anandakumar, said.

Karaikal district being an earthquake-prone area, people will face major impacts if exploration activities take place. Water availability has dwindled and its quality has worsened already in Karaikal, Neravy and T.R.Pattinam, he said, blaming the drilling carried out on the Tamil Nadu side by the ONGC to be the cause.