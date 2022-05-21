Call to complete desilting works on a war footing

The Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, Thanjavur district, affiliated to the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has called upon the State government to ensure that the ongoing desilting works of irrigation canals and drain channels are completed on a war footing in view of the government’s decision to release water for irrigation to delta districts on May 24 instead of the scheduled date of June 12.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the TNVS Thanjavur district secretary, N. V. Kannan said that the announcement had come at a time when the farmers were yet to gear up themselves to take up the cultivation. While the desilting of rivers, irrigation channels, lakes and tanks were in the preliminary stages, clearing of weeds and other obstacles in ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’ and ‘D’ channels were yet to commence and this might result in delay of water for irrigation reaching the agricultural fields.

However, he urged the officials to initiate necessary steps for quick disbursement of seeds and other agriculture inputs and crop loans through cooperative societies.

Meanwhile, the Thamizhnadu Vivasayigal Sangam, Tiruvarur district unit, affiliated to All India Kisan Sabha, has also called upon the Tamil Nadu government to ensure that the desilting works were completed at earliest since it might not be possible to complete all the desilting works that have been taken up.

Further, the Sangam demanded that there should not be any delay in the distribution of seeds preferred by delta farmers for taking up ‘kuruvai’ cultivation and the agriculture inputs required to take up the cultivation apart from the disbursement of crop loans on time.

Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary Sandeep Saxena inspected the desilting of waterways taken up under the Special Desilting Project (SDP) in Thanjavur district on Saturday. After inspection of the works, he chaired a review meeting at the Thanjavur Collectorate where he interacted and reviewed the progress of the works taken up under the SDP in Mayiladuthurai and Pudukottai districts with the respective District Collectors.

During his inspection tour, his attention was brought to the non-desilting of ‘Peiry Vaikkal’ (Mudalai Muthunari drain channel) in the Grand Anicut division for the past 15 years. The local farmers claimed that desilting of this channel would be of immense help to the cultivators in the Palliyeri Vadagal region apart from negating the flood problem during heavy monsoon.

The Additional Chief Secretary also chaired a review meeting of the SDP works at Tiruvarur Collectorate on Saturday where he reviewed the progress of the works taken up in Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Cuddalore districts. Collectors of these districts participated in the review meeting in virtual mode.