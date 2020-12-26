Call to apply for licence within 30 days

THANJAVUR

The Thanjavur Corporation has directed the saloons, beauty and massage parlous and spas to apply for licence within 30 days.

According to a press release, the civic body has made it clear that licence was mandatory for hair cutting saloons, beauty parlours, spas and massage parlours under section 360 of Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation Act, 1981 (Tamil Nadu Act 25 of 1981) as amended by the Tamil Nadu Municipal Laws (Fifth Amendment) Act, 2018 (Tamil Nadu Act 40 of 2018) read with section 8 of Thanjavur City Municipal Corporation Act, 2013 (Tamil Nadu Act 24 of 2013) for the purposes specified in the schedule IV of the Tamil Nadu Act 25 of 1981.

Failing to obtain licence would lead to penal action including sealing of the premises, the release added.