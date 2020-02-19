Call for revamp of educational system

Calling for revamp of educational system and integration of the country's rich knowledge traditions and values to make learning enjoyable, Governor Banwarilal Purohit said on Wednesday that the country's 70 crore strong population of youth has to be transformed into skilled human resource to derive the demographic dividend for the next three to four decades.

‘If the youth is properly educated and provided with proper skill set to take advantage of all that 21st century India has to offer them, they will contribute to the major demographic dividend, he said participating as chief guest at the inauguration of Gyanotsav 2020, an educational conclave, organised by National College and Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas (SSUN). The discussion on BJP’s Sankalp Patra (election manifesto) to arrive at solutions for the present problems involved participation of vice-chancellors, principals and academicians.

Emphasising on the significance of ancient universities Nalanda and Takshashila for their greatness, encouragement to diverse fields of learning and quality of knowledge creation, he said these institutions attracted scholars from all over the world. The focus of institutions of learning started by the British was limited to the needs of the colonial government and had no concern for the welfare and skill development of the masses.

Institutions must adopt villages, provide them support, enlighten them about various schemes of Centre and State governments and contribute to the welfare of the society. ‘If learned citizens understand, as a society, as a nation, where we stand and where we are lagging behind and take appropriate steps to close the gap, the nation will soon emerge as one of the productively developed countries in the whole world, he said.

All moves to promote dissemination of mother tongues serve not only to encourage linguistic diversity and multilingual education but also develop fuller awareness of linguistic and cultural traditions throughout the world and inspire solidarity based on understanding, tolerance and dialogue, he said.

Character building, personality development and value-based education, quality education and research, education in mother tongue and environmental education figured among the themes of the two-day conclave.

Vice-Chancellor of Bharathidasan University P. Manisankar presided.

Atul Kothari, National Secretary, SSUN, and A. Vinod, South Zone Convenor, spoke.