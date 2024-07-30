Call for repair of dilapidated houses in Kodiyalam and Koppu panchayats

A section of residents of Kodiyalam and Koppu village panchayats, under the Anthanallur Union, has urged authorities to take immediate action to repair their dilapidated houses. These houses, built 30 years ago under various schemes of the Rural Development Department, were intended for poor families working as agricultural labourers.

“A part of the back portion of my house was damaged in the recent rains. With the monsoon approaching, I fear the situation may get worse. As daily wage labourers, we have no money to repair the house,” said a resident from Kodiyalam Panchayat.

“Over the years, these houses have deteriorated significantly, with broken roofs and walls. During recent rains, water leakage has made these homes uninhabitable, forcing residents to struggle with their everyday lives,” said Ayalai Siva Suriyan from the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam.

Recently, after repeated petitions to the government, funds for repairing 34 houses was sanctioned for 126 families in Koppu and Kodiyalam panchayats. “We welcome this and urge the government to complete the repairs ahead of the rainy season. However, we are hopeful that all remaining eligible families will be considered for similar funds,” he said.

Sources from the Rural Development Department assured that all eligible beneficiaries would be considered for fund allocation for repair works and stated that the repair works for those families to whom funds were sanctioned would commence soon.

