Call for one more Tiruchi-Bengaluru train service gets louder

Have requested the railways to operate one more train from Tiruchi to Bengaluru during the DRUCC meetings besides submitting memorandum separately, says Inigo Irudayaraj, MLA

Published - June 07, 2024 08:28 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Notwithstanding repeated demands from travellers and people’s representatives for the introduction of one more Tiruchi-Bengaluru express train service, their plea is yet to be addressed.

With the Mayiladuthurai-Mysuru daily train operated via Tiruchi being the only train providing connectivity to Bengaluru, it runs packed every day. Many a times, rail users say they stand no chance of getting a confirmed accommodation if they were to travel at a short notice.

Absence of rail connectivity in the Tiruchi-Bengaluru sector forces several travellers proceeding to the garden city for business and other purposes to take buses for their journey. The introduction of rail service in this sector will connect two important cities besides benefiting those travellers enroute.

“Bengaluru is a business hub besides offering employment especially in the Information Technology sector. A train service to Bengaluru from Tiruchi is definitely the need of the hour”, said S. Inigo Irudayaraj, MLA, Tiruchi East and a member of the Tiruchi Divisional Railway Users’ Consultative Committee.

Mr. Inigo said he had requested the railways to operate a train service from Tiruchi Junction to Bengaluru during the DRUCC meetings besides submitting memorandum separately to the Tiruchi divisional authorities. The introduction of the service would prove beneficial not only to those in Tiruchi but also those residing in the nearby towns, the MLA added. 

The demand for the introduction of rail service in Tiruchi-Bengaluru sector was raised by the former Tiruchi Lok Sabha member Su. Thirunavukkarasar in the Lok Sabha last year since the Mayiladuthurai-Mysuru daily express via Tiruchi was always crowded making it difficult for rail travellers in getting confirmed accommodation. 

“The railways should seriously consider introducing one more daily train from Tiruchi to Bengaluru as there is heavy passenger traffic potential on this route and the train will have a very good patronage”, said S.A. Mubashir, vice president, Trichy Tourism Federation. “Operation of an exclusive train between Tiruchi and Bengaluru will benefit delta districts passengers in getting more berths in the Mayiladuthurai-Mysuru express,” said A. Giri, secretary, Thanjavur District Railway Users Association.

“Last-minute berth availability in the Mayiladuthurai-Mysuru express is a rare phenomena with nil chances on weekends,” he added. The demand for one more Tiruchi-Bengaluru express train had been raised in every DRUCC meeting in the last few years, said Mr. Giri, who is a DRUCC member. 

