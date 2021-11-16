Call for increased storage capacity in State

TIRUCHI

16 November 2021 20:44 IST

Surplus water discharged in the Kollidam will run off into sea

With Mettur Dam reaching its full capacity of 120 feet and almost the entire inflow from Karnataka being discharged into the Cauvery river downstream, over 40,000 cusecs of water was diverted into the Kollidam from Upper Anicut (Mukkombu) in Tiruchi district on Tuesday.

A major portion of the water will run off into the sea.

On Tuesday evening, 41,103 cusecs of water was being discharged from Mettur Dam against the inflow of 41,812 cusecs. Significantly, only 11,208 cusecs of water was released from Krishnaraja Sagar Dam and 1,767 cusecs from Kabini Dam from Karnataka. Rainwater in catchment areas downstream accounted for the rest of the inflow, according to Public Works Department officials here.

At Upper Anicut, 47,813 cusecs of water was being realised on Tuesday evening. Of this, 40,699 cusecs was being diverted into the Kollidam, which was essentially a flood carrier, prompting Thanjavur Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver to caution the people living along the river banks to stay safe.

Given the widespread heavy rain in the Cauvery delta in recent days, there is not much demand for water for irrigation in the rivers and canals. Besides, most of the irrigation tanks also have substantial water storage,PWD officials point out.

In many places in core delta districts, farmers are still struggling to drain the water from inundated fields where samba/thaladi crops have been raised.

The heavy discharge in Kollidam has once again triggered calls for effective steps to harness surplus water during monsoon by increasing the storage capacity in the State.

“The government should look to store water in tanks and water bodies along the rivers. Scientific ways to increase the ground water table through artificial recharge structures should be explored,” says Arupathy Kalyanam, general secretary, Federation of Farmers Associations of Cauvery Delta Districts.

“Although steps are underway to build a few barrages across the Cauvery and the Kollidam, the government should pursue a plan mooted earlier by a few former PWD engineers to build about a dozen barrages across the two rivers. Through this, we can store up to 10 tmc of water,” Mr. Kalyanam said.

He also bats for a substantial increase in funding for irrigation in the State. “The present allocation is meagre, especially in comparison to neighbouring States such as Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana,” he claims.

The entire irrigation system of over 28,000 canals in the Cauvery delta should be modernised quickly through a transparent project for effective utilisation of water, he adds.

A few others feel that the Cauvery-Gundar intra-State river link project, which envisages filling up several tanks in Pudukottai and other southern districts, was the best option to harness the surplus flow.

“More than 50,000 cusecs of water is being let into the Kollidam now, if we take into account the discharge into the river from Grand Anicut. The Cauvery-South Vellar-Vaigai-Gundar linking project is the best way to harness the surplus water. The scheme will also help effective utilisation of the flow under the Godavari-Cauvery linking scheme in future,” contends G.S. Dhanapathy, State general secretary, Farmers Forum of India.

Referring to the petition filed before the Supreme Court by Karnataka against the Cauvery-Gundar link scheme, Mr. Dhanapathy says Tamil Nadu should present its case effectively by pointing out that the scheme envisages utilisation of only the surplus rain water during the monsoon.

“Karnataka is releasing only the surplus water from its dams, we are getting much water from the catchment areas downstream and various parts of Tamil Nadu and we are seeking to utilise only this surplus flow,” he maintains.