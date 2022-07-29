Call for creation of e-content at national seminar at Central University of Tamil Nadu

Creation of e-content was stressed by the Director, Information and Library Network (INFLIBNET) Centre, Gandhinagar, J. P. Singh Joorel at the inauguration of a two-day national seminar on Innovative Librarianship held at the Central University of Tamil Nadu, Neelakudi near here on Friday.

Calling on the universities and faculty members of higher educational institutions to produce educational e-content for the consumption of students across the country, Prof. Joorel said that such e-contents should be of highest quality.

He had also outlined the efforts initiated to connect Indian universities online and make educational resources more accessible to all students. Participating in the function, the CUTN Deputy Librarian, S. Dhanavandan explained the role and importance of libraries in knowledge generation and development, according to a University release.