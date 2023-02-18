Cage placed to trap leopard prowling K. Paramathi area

February 18, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - KARUR

The Forest Department on Saturday placed a cage to catch the leopard, which is believed to be prowling along the peripheries of Karur, Erode, Tiruppur and Namakkal districts after killing a goat at Aththipalayam in K. Paramathi block.

Acting on a report that the wild animal had reportedly killed a goat owned by Nachimuthu on Friday, forest personnel led by V.A. Saravanan, District Forest Officer, rushed to the spot and lifted the pug marks at Aththipalayam to ascertain the animal. They subsequently confirmed that the animal that killed the goat was a leopard. Following this, the officials alerted the district administrations of Karur, Erode, Tiruppur and Namakkal districts as a precautionary measure.

Collector T. Prabhushankar, who visited Aththipalayam to take stock of the situation, told The Hindu that public announcements had been made in Aththipalayam and the adjacent villages, asking the residents to be wary of the wild animal. The farmers were asked to go in groups as a precaution. Steps have been taken to catch the animal as early as possible.

Mr. Saravanan said that a cage, brought from Mudumalai, had been placed at a strategic location to trap the leopard. Similarly, 18-night vision cameras had been installed at various places to monitor its movement. Two tiger trackers and six Rapid Response Team from Kodaikanal had been pressed into service to catch the animal.

Claiming that it was the first time that a leopard had strayed into the K. Paramathi area, Mr. Saravanan said that the residents have been asked to bring to the attention of the forest officials any sighting of the animal.