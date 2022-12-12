Cable TV operators stage demo

December 12, 2022 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Cable TV operators owing allegiance to the Tamil Nadu Cable TV Operators General Welfare Association staged demonstrations at Tiruchi, Thanjavur and Pudukottai on Monday in support of their demands that included creation of a welfare board for them.

They urged Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation to provide uninterrupted signals to the cable TV operators and protect their business.

The demonstration at Tiruchi was led by association district secretary Vishnu Vardhan. The demonstrators presented petitions containing their demands to the district authorities in Thanjavur, Tiruchi and Pudukottai.