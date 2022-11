ADVERTISEMENT

A cable TV operator was murdered by a motorcycle-borne gang at Angarai near Lalgudi in the district on Monday. Police identified the victim as T. Madhavan, 47, of Nerunjalakudi in Manthurai.

Police sources said Madhavan went out for a morning walk when the unidentified persons came in motorcycles and murdered him using sharp weapons. The body was sent to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi. Lalgudi police are investigating.